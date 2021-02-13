Vaccination or termination?

Can your employer force you to get a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of continued employment?

The short answer is yes.

“The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has named COVID-19 as a direct threat, meaning that it provides a significant risk of substantial harm to the health and safety of the individual or others, that cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation,” said Attorney James Schroder.

“However, I think any employer who does that is foolish. Rather than jamming this down people’s throats, employers need to consider the effect that such a mandate would have on employee morale and retention.”

Schroder said that there are a number of problems with the idea of employer mandated COVID vaccines, both short and long term.

“Right now, not everybody is eligible. Even if an employer would put out such a mandate, it would be impossible to comply with,” he said.

“Plus, people are apprehensive about vaccines for a number of reasons. Some fear that there are side effects from vaccines that are very negative. Whether they are right or wrong, they are apprehensive and anxious.”

Schroder went on to explain some of the basics of employment law.

“In normal circumstances, employers are required to make reasonable accommodations to employees, especially if it comes to health or religion, unless it creates an undue hardship.”

Much employment litigation results from what is legally considered a “reasonable accommodation” and whether one is called for.

“Now, let’s say an employer requires that an employee get the vaccine. They get sick. I think that’s a worker’s comp claim. People will say that this is an action I took in relation to my employment and I bore a negative health effect.”

But as of now, Schroder said that employers do have that power under the EEOC rule change last March.

“Unless the EEOC or OSHA come out and say you cannot force employees to get the vaccine, right now, I believe that the law of the land says you can so long as they don’t claim a health or religious exemption not to get it.”

When asked how he sees the issue playing out in the future, Schroder said “I can see cases like this at both the federal and state level. You might find a state court pushing it to the federal level, but the importance of the vaccine is also being pushed at the state level. I think this is going to play out in unpredictable ways.”

Schroder said that he expects this issue to come up sooner rather than later.

“There will be cases out there where people are going to either reluctantly comply or find another job. They might be able to pursue something legally if they get fired, but we are aren’t going to get the big answer out of cases like that. Those types of cases typically get settled out of court.”

So what is he telling his business and public clients?

“My recommendation to every client in this regard is ‘don’t be the first.’ Every first person or entity to try something new in the legal arena bears the financial responsibility for it.”

Schroder said that he expects something to happen in the next six to nine months that will settle the issue.

“What’s going to happen is that there is going to be a case. It’s going to be very expensive for both sides. I can see it as a big union versus a big employer. Think United Auto Workers versus General Motors,” he said.

“The case is going to have to go as far as it’s going to go, likely to the U.S. Supreme Court, to have the answer solidified in legal minds. After that, we will all know what the rules of the game are.”

This article was originally published in the Feb. 4 News Democrat. To get the best local news first, call 513-732-2511 to subscribe.

