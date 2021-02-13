Herbert J. Moore, age 88, formerly of the Mowrystown community, passed away Thursday night, February 11, 2021 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley.

He was born December 20, 1932 in Long Island, New York, son of the late William Raymond and Hannah Isabelle Moore. On March 31, 1957 he married Della “Bea” Harper Moore, who passed away on November 18, 2019.

Joe was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict where he was a medic on the U.S.S. Harold Ellison. He was the former Pastor at Full Gospel Lighthouse in Wiliamsburg and an E.M.T for the Bethel Life Squad for many years. Joe was a loving father and grandfather.

Surviving are daughter, Terry (David) McDaniel of Georgetown, three sons, Raymond (Gloria) Moore of Hillsboro, Scott (Tonia) Moore of Mt. Orab, and Eric (Jill) Moore of Georgetown, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, five nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his step-mother, Merle Moore, grandson, Joshua Moore, great-granddaughter, Karlee Simon, brother, Vernon Moore, and a sister, Isabelle Mikita.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Greenbush Baptist Church, 15977 Edgington Rd, Williamsburg, OH, at 1:00 pm with Grandson David McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown, Ohio, where the Highland County Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the services.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

