William ‘Bill’ Cremer, 66

William “Bill” Joseph Cremer, age 66 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Fairfield Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. He was a factory worker, an avid sports fan of his hometown teams, loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Bill was born July 12, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Nellie M. (Cremer) Minion of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Cremer is survived by two daughters – Heather Cremer of Cape Coral, Florida and Tracy Huiet and husband Jason of Mason, Ohio; four grandchildren – Cameron Tracy, Madeline Huiet, Makenzie Huiet and Carson Crosley; his companion of 27 years – Connie Ison of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother – Dave “Red” Cremer and wife Tracy of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister – Tammy Cremer of Redondo Beach, California and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt.Orab United Methodist Church, 212 Church Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

