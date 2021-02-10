Priscillia Elaine McIntosh, age 78 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born November 29, 1942 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Archie and Dorothy (Mount) Moon. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Dwayne McIntosh and one son-in-law – David R. Bohl.

Ms. McIntosh is survived by three children – Jody Bohl of Williamsburg, Ohio, Timothy McIntosh of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mark McIntosh and wife Marea of Woodstock, Georgia; six grandchildren – Courtney Bohl of Norwood, Ohio, Autumn Parks and husband Kevin of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Lacy McIntosh of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Haley McIntosh of Las Vegas, Nevada, Caitlyn Phillips of Acworth, Georgia and Logan McIntosh of Woodstock, Georgia; two great grandchildren – Payton and Sadie Parks and one brother – Warren Moon of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Bloomrose Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}