Debra Jean Hall, devoted mother of Wendy Marie (late Charles) Kearney Lally, Adam Thomas Kearney Sr. and Jamie Lynn Ward, loving grandmother of Lilith Lally, Logan Lally, Adam Kearney Jr., Adrian Kearney, Isabella Ward and Victor Kearney, dear sister of Julia Lynn Dykes and Patricia Ann Brown, beloved friend of Ellen Ryan. Passed away on February 4, 2021 at the age of 67. Resident of Fayetteville, Ohio. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Tuesday, February 9th from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Wednesday beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Brown County Human Society Small Animal Adoption Center.