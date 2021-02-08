Thelma Ida Webster, age 97 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her residence. She was retired from the Campbell County Schools and a member of the Brown County Senior Citizens. Thelma was born October 9, 1923 in Newport, Kentucky the daughter of the late Alfonse and Marie (Ritter) Welsch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Webster; two brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Webster is survived by two daughters – Beverly Wolfe and husband Larry of Sardinia, Ohio and Carolyn Borchers and husband Bill of Alexandria, Kentucky; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

