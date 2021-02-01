Linda Poe 70 years old.
Resident of Mt. Orab. Daughter of Howard Eads and Maybelle Lindsey.
Loving mother of Doug, Tony and Jeff Poe. Grandmother of 7 Heather, Katie, Andrew, Courtney, Matthew, Austin, and Isaiah. Great grandmother of 4, Devin, Jayden, Kohen, and Brynlee. Linda also enjoyed spending her time training her dogs and horses.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}