Linda Poe 70 years old.

Resident of Mt. Orab. Daughter of Howard Eads and Maybelle Lindsey.

Loving mother of Doug, Tony and Jeff Poe. Grandmother of 7 Heather, Katie, Andrew, Courtney, Matthew, Austin, and Isaiah. Great grandmother of 4, Devin, Jayden, Kohen, and Brynlee. Linda also enjoyed spending her time training her dogs and horses.

