John Clayton Beemon, age 96 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Beemon was retired from General Electric and a United States WWII Navy Veteran. He was born May 25, 1924 in Burlington, Kentucky the son of the late John Cable and Grace Mae (Wingate) Beemon. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one great great grandson – Dylan Lakota Martin-Davis and three brothers – Ivan, Wilbur and Robert Beemon.

Mr. Beemon is survived by his wife of seventy-three years, Marion (Fletcher) Beemon; two daughters – Bonnie Joy Evers (Jeff Bloom) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Malinda “Mimi” Martin and husband Donald “Jake” of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one granddaughter – Raven Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}