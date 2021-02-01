Carl Eugene Day, Sr., age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at his residence. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and was retired from Pepsi-Cola in Ripley. Mr. Day was born November 30, 1938 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Roy W. and Mabel Lucille (Berry) Day. He was also preceded in death by a son – Carl Eugene Day, Jr.; two brothers – Dennis and Roger Day.

Mr. Day is survived by one son – Perry Day of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister – Sandy Berry of West Union, Ohio; three brothers – Roy, Lee and Jerry Day.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

