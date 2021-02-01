Betty Kirkpatrick, 74 years old of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by her two Sons: Dusty (Missy) Kirkpatrick and Darry (Rhonda) Kirkpatrick. four Grandsons: Zach (Molly) Kirkpatrick, Cole (Nikki) Kirkpatrick, Brady Kirkpatrick and Brody Kirkpatrick. one Great-Granddaughter: Cyleigh Kirkpatrick. one Late Brother: Alvin Bolender. three Sisters: Linda Diehl, Judy Rutherford and the late Mary Parker. Numerous Nieces Nephews, Other Family and Friends.

Memorial Services will be at the Bible Chapel Church of Christ, 119 North St., Hamersville, Ohio 45130 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Memorials may be made to: Bible Chapel Church of Christ. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.