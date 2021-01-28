Tyke Railsback, age 71, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

He was born October 31, 1949 in Richmond, Indiana, son of the late John S. and Ruth Ellen Faucett Railsback.

Tyke was a United States Army Veteran and had been a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved to ride motorcycles, attend tractor pulls, and play golf and pool. Tyke was the sweetest and kindest person you would ever meet, but he was a very stubborn man who liked it done his way.

Surviving are his son, Chad Railsback of Maineville, three granddaughters, Karsyn Railsback, Parker Railsback, and Dena Axe, girlfriend, Shelia Ratcliff of Sardinia, three brothers; Steve (Theresa) Railsback, Alan (Patty) Railsback, and Kelly (Laurie) Railsback, aunt, Sherrie (Fred) Fulton, uncle, Curt (Marge) Faucett, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tyke was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Crouch, grandson, Caleb Fee, and brother, Jim Miller.

Memorial Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, OH 45155, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we please ask everyone to wear a mask.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday, January 30 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Tyke’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to the charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

