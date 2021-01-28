Patricia Ellis, 69

Patricia S. Ellis, age 69, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Floyd and Dorothy June Kinnett Schroeder.

Pat was the co-owner of Ellis Feed and Farm Supply with her husband Keith Ellis; she was also a nanny for a wonderful family, the Ghandi’s. She was a member of the Sardinia United Methodist Church. On July 8, 1972, she married Keith Ellis, who passed away on July 30, 2004.

Surviving are her three daughters, Tami (Tom) Ellis-Wessner, Nikki Ellis, and Heather Ellis, two grandsons, Tyler and Christopher Wessner, brother, Jim (Karen) Schroeder, father-in-law, Wilfred Ellis, sister-in-law, Vicki (Carl) Miller, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her infant brother, Steven and her mother-in-law, Marjorie Ellis.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sardinia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 325 Sardinia, Ohio 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.