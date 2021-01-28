George Kinney, 72

George Dana Kinney, age 72 of Lake Waynoka, Ohio died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Kinney was a Soldier for thirty-one years in the United States Army, a Vietnam War veteran and was discharged from duty as a Lieutenant Colonel. He then was employed by the State of Ohio for ten years at the Sandusky Ohio Veterans Home and later became the administrator of the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. George was a past Commander and member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. He had a great passion for the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He was born January 21, 1949 in Ironton, Ohio the son of the late George Edward and Doris (Murphy) Kinney. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Kathleen Kinney and one brother – John P. Kinney.

Mr. Kinney is survived by his wife of fifty years – Elvira (Bippig) Kinney, whom he married April 6, 1970; one son – Lee Edward Kinney and wife Therese of Washington; one daughter – Anna Maria Cullop of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; four grandchildren – Hailey Van Meter and husband Jaqui, Hoss Collup and Hope and Luke Kinney; one sister – Ann Egan and husband Mike of Virginia; an uncle – Sonny Murphy and wife Darlene of Florida and nieces, nephews and cousins here in the states and Germany.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Chaplain Bill Graybill will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow the Memorial Service provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. During the visitation and Memorial Service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati OH 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

