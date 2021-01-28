Bernice Mills, 78

Bernice Marie Mills, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a former beautician, worked at US Shoe for many years and was a member of the Arnheim Peace Lutheran Church. Bernice was born August 14, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Routte) Smith.

Mrs. Mills is survived by her husband of forty-eight years – Mike Mills, whom she married December 9, 1972; one sister-in-law – Cheryl Phillips of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Bobby Mills and wife Sharon of Felicity, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service facial masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633599, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

