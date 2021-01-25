County gets 750K for local projects

By Liz Dorsey

Brown County is receiving more than $700,000 in funding as a part of the state’s biennial capital budget distribution. The budget is allocated every other year, and supplies counties with monetary investments in schools, infrastructure, public services, and local community projects.

Ripley will receive $425,000 to construct a new concrete boat dock for vessels along the river to park at the Freedom Park Landing. The village plans to schedule a meeting with its architect to discuss the logistics of building the new dock. The village initially applied for $1.5 million dollars to complete the project, and was uncertain they would receive any funds because of the pandemic. Village Administrator Phil White said that the village is grateful for the funds, and anticipates flexibility with planning for the amount.

“The plans are going to have to change,” White said.

Other villages are adjusting to varying costs as well. In previous years, Georgetown has received $250,000 to make improvements on the Gaslight Theater. This year the village will receive $50,000 for the theater’s repairs and restorations. The funds from 2019 cycle of the capital budget award were used to replace the theater’s curtains, new stage lighting, and windows. Village Administrator Tyler Thompson said that the village intends to use the last of the 2019 allotment to replace the front doors at the main entrance of the building. He said that with this year’s funds, there are many projects to choose from to improve the safety code, accessibility, and overall function of the theater. The next step is to identify the priority projects, and begin to plan.

“Over the next couple of months, I will be working with the mayor and architectural consultant,” Thompson said.

The Brown County Fairgrounds will be receiving more than $300,000 to complete a project for a covered arena. Brown County Fair Secretary and Treasurer Christy Lucas said that the fair board is awaiting more information from the Ohio Department of Agriculture to know the exact stipulations of what the grant will cover as well as how it specifically will be allowed to be utilized. She said that there are several steps to take with ODA to file the correct paperwork, but is excited to share more information as it becomes available.

All three representatives acknowledged Representative Doug Green’s and Senator Terry Johnson’s efforts to bring the funds to the county. Updates on these projects will be available as the villages receive more information and begin the planning process.

This story was originally published in the Jan. 14 News Democrat. To get the best local news first, call 513-732-2511 to subscribe.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_Gaslight-Money.jpg