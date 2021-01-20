Robert ‘Bob’ Back, 75

Robert “Bob” Back, age 75 of Mt.Orab, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired project manager for Babcock and Wilcox, a member of the Boilermakers Local #105, a United States Vietnam War Army veteran, lifetime member of the Mt.Orab VFW and NRA, a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio, supporter of the VA and loved hunting, shooting and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was born September 9, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Andrew Back, Sr. and Rosemary (Russell) Back. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers – Andy, Dan and Dick Back and one sister-in-law – Betty Back.

Mr. Back is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Thaddena “Dena” (Hawk) Back whom he married January 30, 1965; three children – Ken Back and wife Shauna of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Jim Back and Lauri of Buford, Ohio and Dena McLain of Mt.Orab, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Dennis, Michael, Sarah, Brian, Brittany, Brad, Danyelle, Jake, Nate and Katelyn; fifteen great grandchildren – Kolten, Noah, Jada, Brayden, Jaxon, Briella, Ezekiel, Raiden, James, Abel, Sydney, Jolene, Hazel, Tinslee and Aundrianna; three sisters – Andrea Back of Felicity, Ohio, Sharon Thompson and husband Fred of Greenville, South Carolina and Donna McClain and husband Clinton of Buford, Ohio; four brothers and sisters-in-law – Charlene Back of Buford, Ohio, Anthony Hawk and wife Karen of Buford, Ohio, Mila Landess and husband John of Danville, Ohio and John Hawk and wife Lisa of Buford, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 220 South High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio. During the Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio or the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

