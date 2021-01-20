Marie Massey, 89

Marie Massey, daughter of the late Genevieve and Marwood Bailey, beloved wife of the late Ray Massey, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the age of 89. She was a devoted and special mother of seven children, Vicki Short (nee Meltebrink), Mark Meltebrink, Matthew (Annette) Meltebrink, Paula (Bill) Taylor, Lynn (Dennis) Jones, Luke (Mary) Meltebrink, John (MaryJane) Meltebrink. She was the proud grandmother of 24 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A.H.A. Kidney Foundation.