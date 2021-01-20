June Gaitskill, 95

June Marie Gaitskill, age 95 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was an office manager and a member of the Monterey Baptist Church near Owensville, Ohio. June was born June 17, 1925 in Falmouth, Kentucky the daughter of the late James and Minnie (Mitts) Monroe. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Thomas M. Gaitskill and one brother – James E. Monroe.

Mrs. Gaitskill is survived by two sons – Jack Gaitskill and wife Terri of Brown County, Ohio and Tom Gaitskill and wife Kendra of Williamsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren – Shari Pisseri of Anderson Township, Ohio Jacqueline Dejonckheere and husband Chuck of Montgomery, Ohio, Tom Gaitskill of Williamsburg, Ohio and Ashely Khulenberg and husband Chris of Cincinnati, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Heather, Jack, Meghan, Jenna and Danny; one sister – Margaret Jenkins of Middletown, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Norma Monroe of Falmouth, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Alan Clemmer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Monterey Baptist Church, 5345 Hutchinson Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

