Carl Adkins, 81

Carl D. Adkins, age 81 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Adkins was a retired pipefitter with Union Local # 392, a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM # 72 in Georgetown, Ohio and served in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. Carl was born November27, 1939 in Grayson, Kentucky the son of the late Orville and Berniece (Rice) Adkins. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Teresa Adkins; three brothers-in-law –Dick Hodson, Jack Prather and Neil Fagin and one sister-in-law – Eva Adkins.

Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife of forty-nine years – Patty (Lindsey) Adkins, whom he married October 9, 1971; four children – Julie Kirschner and husband Joe of Hamersville, Ohio, Penny Shaw of Hamersville, Ohio, Carla Adkins-Grimm and husband Michael of Amelia, Ohio and Dane Adkins of Georgetown, Ohio; They also raised two of their six grandchildren – Montana Dennis and wife Kaitlyn of Amelia, Ohio and Laike Adkins of Mt. Orab, Ohio; other grandchildren include Kali Sassack and husband Adam, Cody Kirschner, Lauren Smith and husband BJ and Sterling Shaw; four great grandchildren – Keller, Nolan, Ariella and Jaxson; two brothers – Roger Adkins and wife Connie of Georgetown, Ohio and Gary Adkins and wife Pam of Hamersville, Ohio; four sisters – Evelyn Dimmit and husband Don of Arizona, Marjorie Hodson of Beavercreek, Ohio, Janie Prather of Columbus, Ohio and Billie Jo Fagin of Brookville, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday January 25, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. followed by inurnment in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the Visitation and Memorial Service face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

