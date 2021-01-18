William J (Billy) Holton, 60, of Aberdeen, OH, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born August 27, 1960 in Georgetown, OH, son of William L Holton and the late Joyce Ann (Jones) Holton. He was an auctioneer.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Angie Holton of Aberdeen; daughters, Heather Kidwell and husband John of Georgetown, Stacey Holton of Aberdeen; father, William L (Bill) Holton of Aberdeen; brother, Mark Holton and wife Shelia of Russellville; 4 grandchildren, Taivon, Tylan, Ashel and Finley.
Billy will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local 4-H Chapter.
Please sign Billy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com
