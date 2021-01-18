Paul Germann, 88

Paul Eugene Germann, 88 years young of Ripley, Ohio, passed on to the next life Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by love and family. He was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 367 of Ripley. He worked at the Pepsi plant, pumped gas at Ripley Oil & Gas, was a dedicated worker at Clyde’s grocery store in Ripley and Save-A-Lot grocery store in Georgetown, Ohio. Paul was born April 28, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Brown) Germann. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – Bill Germann and George Germann; four sisters – Rosemary Germann, Mary Rose Pritchard, Bertha Stivers and Louella Germann.

Paul is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years – Linda (Thompson) Germann; a daughter – Judy Carrizalez of Ripley, Ohio; a son – Michael Germann of Norfolk, Virginia; two grandsons – Paul Grant Jordan, Jr. of Ripley and Devin Michael Jordan of Aberdeen, Ohio; two granddaughters – Nicole (Jordan) Burns of Ripley and Alexandra Carrizalez of Ripley; two great-granddaughters – Kenley Burns of Ripley, who loved singing to him and Zivah Gray-Jordan of Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY. 41056.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}