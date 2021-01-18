Gary Robert Rickey 67, of Sardinia passed away on December 10, 2020 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville Ky.

He was diagnosed with cancer one week before at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

Gary was born on June 7, 1953 to Robert H. Rickey and Mary Louise (Cox) Rickey who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his former wife Lucinda Kessler , two sons Robert and Michael Rickey and two grandchildren, Meredith and Miles Rickey.

Gary was employed at Design Within Reach in Batavia, Oh . His prior employers were Grow, Croswell Bus Tours, Driver for Senior Citizens, Mac Tool, and Senco.

He was most proud of his high school band Royal Blue with whom he still practiced and did some gigs.

He loved music and his favorite group was the Beatles. He also liked to fish and go golfing when he had the time.

Gary will be sadly missed. Following cremation a graveside funeral will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.

