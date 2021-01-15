Dennis Duane Day, age 64 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, January 9, 2021at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a mechanic. Mr. Day was born July 20, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Roy W. and Mabel Lucille (Berry) Day. He was also preceded in death by a brother – Roger Day and a step-son- Paul Lane.

Mr. Day is survived by four children – Joshua Day, Dennis Day, Eugene Day and Catherine Day; two step-daughters – Stephanie Adams and Pam Lane; several grandchildren; one sister – Sandy Berry; four brothers – Carl Day, Roy Day, Lee Day and Jerry Day; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.

During the memorial visitation, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}