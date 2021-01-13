The first public vaccines for COVID-19 in Brown County will begin January 23.

The Brown County Health Department will hold a drive through vaccination clinic at the Brown County Fairgrounds beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until the vaccines are gone. The vaccines will be given “first come, first serve.”

The vaccinations are reserved for Brown County residents aged 80 years old and above. Those who do not meet the age and residency requirements will be turned away. Those wanting vaccinations must bring a picture ID for verification. Those with insurance cards are also asked to bring them.

A completed pre-vaccination form is also required to help keep the line moving. The forms are available online at www.browncountyhealth.org or in paper form at the Brown County Health Department at 826 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown.

The form will also be published in the January 17 edition of The Brown County Press and the January 21 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee.

Public Health Nurse Pam Williams advises the public to take advantage of this opportunity. “I don’t anticipate having enough vaccine to meet the expected demand that day,” she said. “I’m hoping that will change, but at this point, we don’t know how much of the vaccine we are going to receive from the Ohio Department of Health.”

According to date from the U.S. Census Department, there are 1247 people in Brown County that are aged 80 and above.

An update on the vaccination clinic, including a traffic plan, will be published in the January 21 News Democrat and Ripley Bee.

Public Information Officer Margery Paeltz said that everyone at the health department is working to meet the expectations of Governor Mike DeWine and the public at large.

“We are concerned about having enough vaccine. We have enough manpower and we will do whatever it takes to get it done. The issue is having enough vaccine to fulfill the expectations of Governor DeWine for the age related vaccination plan for the state of Ohio,” Paeltz said.

Williams said that being short on shots will become a bigger problem moving forward.

“The following week, we are supposed to move on to the next age group, and it’s going to be hard to vaccinate that age group along with anyone left over from the first round,” said Williams.

The Brown County Health Department had 100 doses of the vaccine on hand at press time that was intended to finish Phase 1A of the vaccine plan, which include healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

At press time on January 12, vaccines intended for the vaccination clinic had not yet been delivered to the Brown County Health Department.

On January 7, Governor DeWine’s office announced those in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan will be able to receive vaccinations beginning on Tuesday, January 19.

Those 80 years of age and older will be prioritized first in this next phase, roughly totaling 420,000 Ohioans. Ohio is expected to receive 100,000 doses during the first week of distribution to Phase 1B.

“With up to 420,000 people 80 years and above, and only 100,000 doses available the first week, it will take several weeks to vaccinate those 80 years of age and older,” said Governor DeWine. “Phase 1B will take a few weeks, and a lot of coordination in distribution.”

Vaccines for Ohioans 80 years of age and older will be administered by physicians, local health departments, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, in-home health service providers, and some retail pharmacies.

Governor DeWine anticipates vaccinations will be available to Ohioans 75 years of age and older beginning Monday, January 25. The following week, vaccinations will be available to those 65 years of age and older.

“As we include other age ranges, please know that does not mean vaccinations will be complete for the previous age range,” said Governor DeWine.

The week of January 25 will also include vaccinations for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders. Additional details about distribution for this group will be forthcoming.

During the week of February 1, Governor DeWine announced that vaccinations will be available for personnel in Ohio schools.

Additional information about vaccinations can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Williams said that while people wait for the vaccine, there is still work to be done.

“We need the public to continue to do what we’ve been asking them to do. Keep social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands. Until the vaccine is available for everyone, those small tasks mean a whole lot.”

She’s also asking for the public’s help at local vaccination events.

“I understand that the public is feeling a lot of frustration about the pandemic. We are asking for everyones grace, kindness and patience as we work. We are going to give out every vaccine we receive and we ask that people remain flexible as we move forward.”

The latest county COVID numbers show Brown County in red status.

405 new cases in the past two weeks have been reported in the county, for a per capita rate of 932.5, the sixth highest in the state.

There have been 2918 cases documented locally since March, with 788 of those coming in November and 1246 in December. So far, 354 cases have been reported in January. If the number of daily cases in January continue at the current pace, there will be approximately 1000 cases in Brown County this month.

Of those 2918 cases reported so far, 2633 have recovered, with 260 currently ill at home and 10 in the hospital. 15 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include eight staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 22 students and 12 staff members at Eastern, 36 students and 27 staff members in Fayetteville, 22 students and 10 staff members in Georgetown, 11 students and 17 staff members in Ripley, 14 students and two staff members at Southern Hills and 52 students and 31 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, cumulative numbers are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and two staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 26 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 80 residents and 58 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 784,957 cases have been reported since March, with 44,377 hospitalizations, 6188 ICU admissions and 9702 deaths.

