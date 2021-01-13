Lady Warriors utilize depth to take down Lady Rockets

Coming off a loss to the Peebles Lady Indians, the Eastern Lady Warriors got back to their winning ways by claiming a 65-28 win on the road over the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on Jan. 11.

The Lady Warriors rose to an overall record of 13-1 and a 6-1 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play with Monday’s victory.

It was a conference battle in which the Lady Warriors struggled to get into a rhythm on offense, but Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill utilized his depth chart and aggressive full court defense to wear down the now 5-3, 2-3 Lady Rockets in the second half.

“I thought we played too complacent the first half and watched everyone do their individual moves instead of playing together. I thought we moved the ball a lot better the second half and were able to wear down Fayetteville with out depth,” said Pickerill.

While the Lady Warriors may have struggled to get things going on the offensive end early on, their defense wasn’t lacking. They managed to hold the Lady Rockets, who also struggled with shooting, to only five points in the first quarter to hold a 17-5 lead following an old fashioned three-point play by Eastern junior Mackenzie Gloff.

Following a bucket on transition by Eastern junior Emma Prine to start the second period, the Lady Warriors led by 14 points.

Then it was Eastern senior Emma Brown joining in on the second-quarter scoring, pulling down an offensive rebound and burying the put-back to lift the Lady Warriors to a 21-5 advantage.

It was Fayetteville-Perry’s sophomore guard Anne Murphy breaking the Eastern run, driving in the lane to sink a floater over Eastern defenders, trimming the Lady Warriors’ lead to 21-7.

Murphy later grabbed a steal and dished a pass to junior Hanna Polston for a score on transition to cut the Eastern lead to 21-9.

The Lady Rockets were mounting a comeback midway through the second period, and it was sophomore forward Cassidy Feldhaus sinking one-of-two free throws in the shooting bonus to narrow the margin to 21-10.

After rebounding a missed Eastern shot, Fayetteville’s junior guard Olivia Crawford delivered an assist to senior Kelbee Coffman for a fast break lay-up to leave the Lady Rockets trailing by just nine.

On the other end of the court, the Lady Warriors had a hard time getting shots to fall.

At halftime, it was Eastern leading 21-12.

The Lady Warriors came off halftime break to outscore the Lady Rockets 26-10 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 47-22.

Eastern’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Rylee Leonard, managed only five points through the entire first half, but heated up to score 12 in the second half to lead all scorers with 17 points.

Leonard drained a pair of two-point field goals and a three-pointer in the Lady Warriors third-quarter run.

Eastern’s junior guard Bailey Dotson scored all six of her points for the game in the third quarter, while Gloff also shot for six points in the third.

Also contributing buckets for the Lady Warriors in their big third quarter were Brown, Prine, and junior Mary Litzinger.

The Lady Warriors kept up the momentum, outscoring the Lady Rockets 18-6 in the fourth quarter to cap off the 37-point victory.

“Rockets played with a lot of heart but just couldn’t seem to get the basketball to fall,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Toby Sheets following Monday’s loss. “Was happy with the ladies’ mental approach and ‘never give up’ attitude.”

“Eastern played very tough defense and foul trouble didn’t bother them with a deep bench,” Sheets added. “Rockets will rebound and get back to work.”

It was the worst shooting performance of the season for the Lady Rockets, as they sank only 10-of-62 shots from the field (16%) and went 0-12 from beyond the arc.

Murphy led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 14 points, sinking five shots from the field and four-of-seven attempts from the foul line.

In addition to Leonard, there were two other Lady Warriors to reach double figures in scoring during Monday’s win.

Gloff finished with 13 points, burying six shots from the field and one-of-three from the foul line.

Prine also ended the night with 13 points, draining three two-point field goals, a couple of three-pointers, and one-of-two attempts from the foul line.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to host the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Jan. 13, and they are back on their home court Jan. 14 for a league game against the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats.

As of Jan. 14, Sheets needed only two wins to reach the 500 career win milestone.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to face the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in a road game on Jan. 18.

EHS 17 4 26 18 – 65

FPHS 5 7 10 6 – 28

Eastern (65): Leonard 7 1-1 17, Prine 5 1-2 13, Gloff 6 1-3 13, B. Dotson 2 1-2 6, Litzinger 2 2-2 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-2 4, Barber 1 0-0 2, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Wills 0 0-2 0. Three-pointers: Leonard 2, Prine 2, B. Dotson 1. Team: 27 6-14 65.

Fayetteville (28): Murphy 5 4-7 14, Crawford 1 3-7 5, Brockman 1 0-0 2, Polston 1 0-1 2, Feldhaus 0 1-2 1, Coffman 2 0-0 4. Team: 10 8-17 28.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Eastern’s Mackenzie Gloff buries a shot over Fayetteville defenders. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_Gloff-user.jpgEastern’s Mackenzie Gloff buries a shot over Fayetteville defenders.

Eastern girls climb to 13-1, 6-1