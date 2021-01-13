Gloff hits buzzer-beater in OT, Lady Warriors are Brown County Holiday Tourney champs

The Eastern Lady Warriors are the Brown County Holiday Tournament champions for the sixth consecutive year after topping the Western Brown Lady Broncos 63-61 in overtime in the holiday tourney championship game on Dec. 30.

The game was tied at 61 with 15.5 seconds to go in overtime after Western Brown sophomore Cayla Enzweiler buried a pair of free throws in the 2020 Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity girls championship game at Eastern High School on Dec. 30, but the Eastern Lady Warriors had one more chance to seal the victory. With the final seconds of overtime quickly running off the clock, Eastern’s junior guard Bailey Dotson drove the hoop. Guarded tightly by Lady Bronco defenders, Dotson dished a pass to junior teammate Mackenzie Gloff, who was wide open under the basket. Gloff put up the last second shot as Eastern fans held their breath. As soon as the ball left her hands, there was no doubt. Gloff’s shot went through the hoop, the final buzzer sounded and the gymnasium filled with cheers from Eastern fans.

The Lady Warriors had done it, claiming the BC Holiday Tourney title for the sixth straight year by topping a talented Western Brown varsity team.

“I’m proud of all these kids. They played hard, and we’ll get back to work in these next couple of days and see what happens in the second half of the season,” Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill said of his Lady Warriors following their holiday tourney win.

Coming off a 67-30 win over Georgetown to earn a berth in the 2020 Brown County Holiday Tournament championship game, Pickerill and his Lady Warriors expected a tough championship game against Western Brown head coach Tim Chadwell and his Lady Broncos who entered the contest with a 7-2 overall record.

“You’ve got to give Tim (Chadwell) and his team great credit,” said Pickerill. “They did a great job and took us out of our offense a little bit there in the second half, and then they got on a run.”

The Lady Broncos trailed 33-22 early in the third quarter and following a three-pointer by Eastern junior Emma Prine midway through the third period they still faced an 11-point deficit.

It was an old fashioned three-point play by Western Brown sophomore Sadie Foster that cut the Eastern lead to 38-30, and later it was Foster sinking a free throw to trim the Eastern lead to seven points.

Eastern sophomore Rylee Leonard scored on a drive to the hoop to lift the Lady Warriors to a 40-31 lead, but the Lady Broncos answered with a three-pointer by freshman Olivia Fischer to cut the Eastern lead to 40-34.

When the third quarter came to a close, it was Eastern leading 44-38.

A three-pointer by Fischer to start the fourth quarter cut the Eastern lead to just three (44-41), but it was a three-pointer by Prine that restored a six-point Eastern advantage.

Another three-pointer by Fischer trimmed the Eastern lead to three points once again, and later in the fourth period it was Fischer rifling in another shot from beyond the arc to leave the Lady Broncos trailing by just one, 48-47.

A steal by Western Brown’s senior guard Maddie Flischel led to senior teammate Baylee Jones being fouled on a shot attempt. Jones buried both free throws to put the Lady Broncos on top 49-48.

It was an assist by Jones for a bucket by Flischel that put the Lady Broncos on top 53-52 in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

The Lady Warriors looked to Gloff in their final possession of regulation play. Gloff was fouled in the shooting bonus and went to the charity stripe to sink one-of-two attempts, tying the game at 53 apiece with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Her free throw sent the game into overtime, and it was Leonard burying a three-pointer to put Eastern up 56-53 to kick off scoring in OT.

Later in overtime, it was Eastern’s Emma Brown rebounding a Western Brown miss, which led to Leonard being fouled on a shot attempt. Leonard buried one-of-two attempts to expand the Eastern lead to 59-55.

A bucket by Jones sliced the Eastern lead to just two points with 1:26 to go.

With 21.4 seconds to go in overtime, it was a field goal by Enzweiler that cut the Eastern lead to 61-59.

After forcing a turnover by wrapping the Lady Warriors up for a dual possession call, it was Enzweiler venturing to the charity strip after she was fouled in the shooting bonus, sinking both attempts to tie the game at 61.

What followed was Gloff’s winning basket, making it six in a row for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors held a 9-0 overall record following their holiday tourney win over Western Brown.

Jones and Fischer each finished with 15 points to lead Lady Bronco scorers in the championship game, while Flischel finished with 13 points.

Leonard led the Lady Warriors with 19 points, and Gloff finished with 15 points.

Dotson shot for 11 points in the championship game.

It was the Georgetown Lady G-Men defeating the Ripley Lady Jays 62-27 in the BC Holiday Tourney varsity girls consolation game.

Junior Becky Roblero-Solis led the Lady G-Men in the win with 19 points, 13 of her points coming in the first quarter.

Named to the 2020 Brown County Holiday Tournament All-Tournament Team were: Reggie Taylor (Ripley), Becky Roblero-Solis (Georgetown), Baylee Jones (Western Brown), Mackenzie Gloff (Eastern), and Rylee Leonard (Eastern).

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The Eastern Lady Warriors are the Brown County Holiday Tournament champions for the sixth consecutive year https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_eastern-girls-champs.jpgThe Eastern Lady Warriors are the Brown County Holiday Tournament champions for the sixth consecutive year

Eastern girls claim 6th straight Brown County Holiday Tournament title