Buddy Brandenburg, 64

Buddy W. Brandenburg, age 64 of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his residence. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired truck driver. Buddy was born April 24, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father – Paul W. Brandenburg and a brother – Paul Anthony Brandenburg.

Buddy is survived by his mother – Ruth (Barnes) Brandenburg and one brother – Thomas Johnston of Goshen, Ohio.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com