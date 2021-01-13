Our Lord called Alan home Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 10:01 AM, with family in his ear telling him how they were made better because of him.

His larger than life stature and persona made him known and respected in the community, while his kindness and comical nature allowed him to call many more his friend.

He spent his career managing the Blue Flame Propane Company, but when he wasn’t working hard to provide for his family, he was usually traveling to racetracks following dirt racing motorsport.

With the help of his trusty Jack Russell companions, Sophie and Buddy, he also became an expert at growing and maintaining his garden. Many know that Alan grew tomato plants that yielded some of the best tasting tomatoes in Brown County, which he regularly gave away at is favorite hangout spot, the Dairy in Ripley.

Another culinary claim to fame Alan held was his always requested famous macaroni and cheese, which earned him the 1st place title in a 2017 Mac & Cheese Bake-Off competition held in his home away from home, Tucson, AZ.

Alan leaves behind his wife Brenda and their Jack Russell Ollie; five children Deanna Kiser (Joe), Regina Smith (Cary), Rodney Gast (Josie), Jason Gast (Mandy), and Jordan Gast (Chamille); his brothers Omar Gast (Shirley) and Donnie (Janice); his 11 grandchildren who he loved more than anything (Sarah, Bekah, Sammy, Ava, Allyn, Haley, Joe, Josh, Lyric, Laney, and Trystan); and many nieces, nephews, and many, many more friends.

He is preceded in death by his two beloved Jack Russell Terriers Sophie & Buddy, his mother Clara and father Richard, and his brothers Francis, Jim, and Ronald.

He will be remembered as “Dad” and “Uncle Al,” but we believe his favorite name to hear was “Pa” from the voices of his grandchildren.

Nobody will ever be able to fill those size 17 shoes. We will always love and remember you, Dad. Keep our dogs company until we get there.

