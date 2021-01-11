Virginia Centers, 37

Virginia (Jeni) L (Heflin) Centers, 37 of Mount Orab, passed away on January 7, 2021 at Mercy Anderson. She was born on December 14,1983 in Mariemont, Ohio, daughter of late Diana Heflin and preceded in death by uncles Otis Pierson and Tommy Pierson, Grandfather Joseph Heflin.

She is survived by her brother Danny (Ginger) Heflin, Nieces and Nephew Donta Schoen, Colten Rogers, Nathan Hite, Penelope Heflin, Bentley Heflin, Faelynn Heflin. Grandmother Virginia Heflin, Aunt’s and Uncle’s Dee Pierson, Connie (Bob) Grahman, Jackie (Perry)Bennett, David (Arlene) Pierson, Kenny (Jean) Heflin.

Funeral Service’s were held at Bible Baptist Church 990 West Main St. Mount Orab, Ohio 45154 on Thursday January 14th at 3pm.

