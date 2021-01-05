Lori Leigh (nee Foreman) Sharp of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born to Joyce E. Mayes of Mt. Orab and the late Donald Foreman.

Lori is survived by her beloved Life Partner of 22 years Lisa B. Roades; her loving children Joy (Travis) Leeth of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Holly E. Sharp-Hoffman of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Hayley Leeth of Hamersville, Ohio, Trenton Leeth of Hamersville, Ohio, McKenzie (Logan) Kelley of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Cody Leeth of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Marybeth Hoffman of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Peyton Carr of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and her cherished great grandson Greyson Hinkle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and her caring siblings Sheila (Druien) Downs of Milford, Ohio, Mary Mayes of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Charlene Mayes of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Michael Foreman of Washington D.C., Trisha McMullen of Batesville, Indiana, and Donnie Foreman of Midland, Texas.

In addition to her father Lori was preceded in death by her step father Charles Mayes and her siblings Tim Mayes, Connie Griggs, and Rodney McQueary.

Lori worked as a 911 Dispatcher in Brown and Clermont County for many years; she was also a Deputy and Jailer for Brown County Sheriff’s Department, and Dispatcher for East Ambulance.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Lung Association.