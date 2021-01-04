Donna Jean Stevenson Marshall, was born October 15, 1953 at the Brown County Hospital in Georgetown, OH. She passed away January 3, 2021 at her home on Marshall Road at the age of 67 years.

Donna was united in marriage to John Marshall on August 20, 1976 and worked at the Bank of Russellville for 15 years, a job she was very proud of but illness forced her to retire early.

Donna is survived by her loving husband John, her brothers and sisters in law, Eddie and Judy Rau of Winchester and David and Christine Neal of Hillsboro; cousins, Ronnie Black and family of Loveland, OH, and Larry Black and family of Middletown, OH; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Decatur Cemetery. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

During the funeral, social distance rules will apply.

We would also like to thank the following caregivers for the special care they took of Donna; Connie Helbling, Karen Wagel, Brandy Cox, Nancy Parker and Katy Loudon.

