Beverly Faye Wallace, age 88 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a retired school secretary for the Mt. Orab Elementary School, a copy editor for the Brown County Press Newspaper and member of the Union Plains United Methodist Church in Greenbush, Ohio. Beverly was born September 4, 1932 in Murray City, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold and Virginia (Moon) Wylie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert “Bob” Wallace, one grandson- Barry Wallace Jr., one brother – Dean Wylie and one sister – Anita Glancy.

Mrs. Wallace is survived by four sons – Bruce Wallace and wife Shonda of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Brian Wallace and wife Courtney of Batavia, Ohio, Blaine Wallace and wife Teresa of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Barry Wallace and wife Jennifer of Mt. Orab, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Megan Wallace, Emma Wallace, Avery Wallace, Kelly Welch, Gunnar Wallace, Mande Lang, Brandi Gill, Jamie Hurley, Lane Sexton and Wyatt Sexton and five great grandchildren – Karson, Ashton and Blakely Lang, Lexi Wallace and Drew Gill.

Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Mt.Orab Methodist Church, 212 Church Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

