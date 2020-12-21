Elinor Lyon, age 92 passed away Friday, December 18th, 2020. She was born in Thomasville, GA and moved to Georgetown in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Lyon. She is survived by her son, Bill and her daughter Katy, their spouses Barb and Jerry, four grandchildren, Frank, Grant, Jeremy, and Autumn and two great-granddaughters, Emma, and Venice.

Her own Self-Obit below, sums up the wonderful woman she was.

“Let it be said: That I tried to help those I loved and those who depended on me whenever I was needed. That on all important issues, I was honest and fair. That while I was not a saint, my quiet belief in God and His teachings was as steady as the pendulum of a grandfather clock. That I had no occasion to lay down my life for my country but that I generated devotion to her and influenced others through my efforts in scouting and everyday life and that my patriotism was deep-seated and strong. That I realized the beauty of nature was here long before me and I have tried to conserve it for those to come. That I was generous with time, knowledge and experiences I had along the way and I was willing to share and pass these things along to those who were interested. That I was a help-mate to the man I married in his many endeavours. And I was faithful Sometimes if it appeared that love was lacking because of physical or mental fatigue, I still did truly love him and it was he who taught me the really important things in life and made me know what they are. That I may not have been the greatest mother but I was a mother who cared and shared with her children the things they were willing to share and that I did not impose that caring and sharing beyond the limit of their privacy or their adulthood. That because I have loved life in general, my desire had been that my children continue to value those things I have valued and to laugh at those things that amused me. Now knowing I have grandchildren, I hope they inherit my good qualities and not the bad ones and that I have stayed around long enough for them to remember the good qualities and among those, my devotion to them. That I be remembered by the few who have loved me, for what is the purpose of wandering through a lifetime and not leaving my own small mark in eternity. To those who remember, I pray they will remember me kindly.”

