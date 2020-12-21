Angela Dawn Mirkowski, age 43 of Milford, Ohio, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born January 27, 1977 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Angela is survived by her mother and stepfather – Peggy and Richard Vance of Sardinia, Ohio; father – Roger Hamilton of Mt. Carmel, Ohio; three children – Trey Mirkowski of Florida, Kendal Mirkowski of Florida and Sydney Wilder of Sardinia, Ohio; two sisters – Jessica Hamilton and Rachel Hamilton, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; uncle – Rick Hamilton; aunt – Melissa Hamilton. Angela loved sports, had a smile that would light up a room and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

