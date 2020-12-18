Ronald “Ronnie” Dowling of Hamersville, Ohio passed away in Mason County, Kentucky on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born on November 15, 1948 in Scottsburg, Indiana to the late James L. and Verna Jean (nee Sterret) Dowling,

Ronnie is survived by his loving siblings of Bob W. (Betty) Dowling of Hamersville, Ohio, Randy Dowling of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Roger D. Dowling of Hamersville, Ohio, Peggy A. (Walt) Coburn of Louisville, Kentucky, Connie Waits of Sardinia, Ohio, Marsha L. (Jeff) Humphries of Batavia, Ohio and Cindy E. Correll of Sardinia, Ohio. Also survived by a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother Richard, and two sisters Linda and Norma.

Ronnie served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, he was a former employee of Leblond, and loved fishing.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.