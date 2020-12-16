William S (Bill) McManes, 66, of Lake Waynoka, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1954 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late William H and Naomi (Hearne) McManes. He was a sign maker and was also a member of the American Coaster Enthusiast.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Kathleen McManes of Lake Waynoka; sons, Sean McManes of Lake Waynoka, Royce Goodpaster (Katie) of Maineville, OH, Joshua Goodpaster (Kristin) of Hilton Head, SC, Matthew Keefe (Lori) of Tampa, FL; grandsons, Connor Goodpaster (Sami), Kyle Goodpaster, Zach Goodpaster, Ethan Goodpaster, Wesley Goodpaster, Gabe Keefe and Wyatt Keefe; great grandson Beckett Goodpaster.

Bill will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hart of Cincinnati Animal Rescue, Suite 341 Box 222, 11711 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

