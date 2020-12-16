James Thomas “Tom” Ashcraft, age 80, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, beloved husband of Ruth L. (Barrett) Ashcraft (nee Craig), loving father of James Thomas Ashcraft Jr., Veronica “Voni” Owen, Lori (Robert) Brown, Troy (Jody) Ashcraft, Tara (Paul) Smith and Kelly (Barb) Barrett, devoted son of the late Owen and Mollie Ashcraft (nee Estes), devoted brother of Betty Elfer, Emma Wehrum and was preceded in death by his brothers Eugene Ashcraft, Rudolph Ashcraft, Billy Curtis and sister Virginia Hubbard, also survived by 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He’s a graduate of Williamsburg High School class of 1959 and he retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 50 years of service. A Memorial Service will be held at Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2pm. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 59, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201. Condolences may be sent to the family at Mahamfuneralhome.com.

