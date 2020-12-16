Richard “Dick” Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 83. He was born to the late Marion and Susan (nee Hodges) Clifton on June 22, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 61years Anna M. (nee Colwell) Clifton; his loving children Marion R. (Joan F.) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Thomas (Coletta) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Larry (Jennifer) Clifton of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Barry (Tonia) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his caring grandchildren Jaime (Jake) Rains, Lindsay (Ray) Lovelace, Marion (Felicia) Clifton, Tom (Sharon) Clifton, Kristy (Rick) Pollard, Cody Clifton, Josh (Julie) Clifton, Amber Clifton, Josh Ison, and Sharon Clifton; his 17 cherished great grandchildren; and his caring siblings Tom (Janet) Clifton of Hamilton, Ohio, Frank (Tena) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Joseph Clifton and the late Brenda Clifton of Sardinia, Ohio.

Dick was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ, and a 60 year member of the F&AM Sardinia Lodge 254. He was also a retired Plumbing Inspector for Brown County. Dick was an avid golfer. He also served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Vesole.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

