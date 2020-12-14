Sheila J. Bradley, 73, of Winchester, OH, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. She was born September 21, 1947 in Danville, KY, daughter of the late Louis D. and Marie (Wall) Dick. She was a homemaker. She was also a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by sisters, Linda Dick, Donna Moore and Sue Ann Smith.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Bradley of Winchester; daughters, Lisa Neal and husband Paul of Winchester, Becky Bradley Malott and Todd Lawson of Lake Waynoka; sister, Pat Jessee and husband Virgil of Goshen; brothers-in-law, Jack Moore of Sardinia and David Smith of Cincinnati; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at

11:00 AM at the Sardinia Church of Christ, under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Hamilton will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery in Macon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the church.

During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

