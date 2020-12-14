John W. Clark, Jr., age 87 of Williamsburg, Ohio went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after nearly 40 years of service in 1994, was a lifetime member of the New Harmony Methodist Church near Williamsburg, Ohio and before COVID-19, he would start his day at McDonald’s where he would meet up with other retired friends to have coffee and visit. John loved to travel, he visited 40 states and 7 countries including, England, Scotland, Wales and a Holy Land trip to Israel with his daughters in 2016. Most recently he traveled to Colorado with two of his daughters to visit his nephew, Jim Snyder. He was born March 7, 1933 in Williamsburg, Ohio the son of the late John Wesley and Frances Etta (Newberry) Clark, Sr. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife – Nancy Allen (Morris) Clark in 2015, one son – Gary T. Clark, one son-in-law – James Mayes and two grandsons – Ryan C. Blair and Michael J. Puckett.

Mr. Clark is survived by five children – Cathy Mayes of Williamsburg, Ohio, Caren Puckett and husband Steve of New Richmond, Ohio, Heidi Rigsbee and husband Rich of Springfield, Ohio, Chris Clark of Williamsburg, Ohio and Wesley Clark and wife Sarah Lynn of Bethel, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Gretchen (Mark) McKinney, Jennifer (Joe) Keller, Jamie (Jason) Burt, Brett (Tammy) Puckett, Faith Puckett, Meagan (Eric) Reed, Gabriel Clark, Spencer Clark, Evan Clark, Kennedy Clark and Rylee Clark; fourteen great grandchildren – Tyler (Ali) Morgan, Alli Morgan, Jake McKinney, Hannah Keller, Liam Keller, Fiona McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, Tyson Graham, Trenton Graham, Nolan Puckett, Nathan Puckett, Ava Puckett and Montgomery Reed; one sister – Mary Etta Snyder of Hudson, Ohio; one brother – James Clark of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service is currently pending and will be announced after the new year. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the New Harmony Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176

