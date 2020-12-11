If you knew Joyce, you knew she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her friends

and every dog and cat she ever encountered. In fact, she kept a tub of food in the back of her car just in

case she happened upon a neglected and hungry creature along the way.

You also knew she was a passionate educator to both children and adults and a tireless advocate for those

facing obstacles and challenges. She visited countless homes – meeting with parents all times of day to

better understand how she could best help their children. Often parents couldn’t take time off work to

meet with her so she would literally meet them where they were – one time going through a drive-thru to

get the signature of a working parent.

And she was funny – a prankster even. If you were ever on the receiving end of one of her pranks, you

probably haven’t forgotten it. Right up till her final days she was giving her family and those who came to

visit a hard time with funny little jabs here and there.

If you were her child, you came to appreciate very early how competitive she could be. To get out of a

chore, her kids had to beat her in a race or jump rope longer than her. Funny how that ended when her

kids became old enough to win.

In her younger days she was very athletic, but her competitiveness lasted a lifetime. When her children

were young, she told them that she was the fastest girl in elementary school – but there was never any

proof. She loved teaching her kids the correct way to throw and hit a softball which involved someone

pitching it to her over and over so she could show them just how far she could hit it. There were a few

famous incidents that involved water skis and diving boards that started with “watch this kids!” and

ended with a trip to the ER. Even in her final days she was sure she could hit a softball or get up on skis, if

she really wanted to.

After retirement she played a lot of cards and while that was really a social event for her, she still hated

losing. She also hated losing an argument as many people of all ranks can attest.

She began her journey in life on December 24, 1939 in Cincinnati Ohio, born to parents Forrest and Mabel

Boothby. She was raised in Oakley and Pleasant Ridge, graduating from Woodward High School in 1957.

It’s possible she got some of her competitive spirit and love for sports from the man who lived in the

upstairs of their duplex – Cincinnati Reds legend Ted Kluszewski. She loved telling her kids about that time

of her life, even though it took some time for them to appreciate who Ted Kluszewski was – after all, it

wasn’t Johnny Bench.

Her college years began at the University of Cincinnati. She was an engineering major and interned at the

Aeronautical and Aerospace Propulsion Unit at General Electric in Evandale, Ohio. It was a bad case of

mono that caused her to redirect her career towards education after having to sit out of school for a year.

It would later become a blessing to so many.

At Miami of Ohio, she met her future husband Keith. He was working on his master’s degree in education

and had posted an ad for someone to help him type up a paper. Joyce answered the ad and showed up to

meet him wearing roller skates. Yes, roller skates.

We don’t know if it was love at first sight, but the skates certainly made an impression. They married on

August 1, 1964. A year later, Joyce graduated with her bachelor’s in education from Miami. Their family

began soon after with the birth of Mark in 1966, followed by daughter Jennifer two years later. Their

second son, Matthew, followed in 1973.

As a young mother, Joyce worked as a primary school teacher in the Eastern Brown and Ohio Valley

School districts. She was a forever learner – choosing to continue her education on weekends. In fact,

some used to say daughter Jennifer started college at 3 months old, as Joyce would put her in the back of

their AMC Rambler and drive to Marshall University in West Virginia every Saturday morning. Jennifer

would sit next to her in class, watching mom closely from the safety of her car seat. The professors never

said a word.

In 1978, Joyce earned her master’s in education from Xavier University. She continued with post-graduate

work for several years at Xavier and the University of Dayton.

In her later years, Joyce lived with constant pain and poor health – a testament to her decades of giving it

her all – all the time. There were times in her life when she would drive to Cincinnati for a class or to help

at her family’s dry-cleaning business before driving all the way back in time to teach a full day of school.

She juggled two full time careers simultaneously while still finding time to run home, get dinner started,

pick someone up from practice and maybe catch part of another one’s game. She was a master juggler

known for needing only 3 – 4 hours a sleep at night.

Joyce’s contributions to special education in Brown County were extensive. While school districts were

required by law to offer special education programs, they often didn’t get the attention or funding they

deserved. Joyce spent countless hours writing grants and fighting for the rights of the too often

overlooked and underestimated. She spent the later part of her 40-year career as the Director of Special

Education for Brown County and was the Founder of the Brown County Alternative School.

Joyce was also instrumental in building the education program at Southern State Community College

which provided opportunities for many in the region to follow their own passion, become teachers and

serve their community as she had. Joyce started out as the Instructor for Education and Sociology in 1975.

In 1990 she accepted the position of Academic Dean for all campuses and closed her career in 1994 as the

Dean of the South Campus.

Joyce talked about her kids a lot but often she wasn’t referring to her own children. She was referring to

her students. She was very proud of the people they became and what they went on to accomplish. There

wasn’t much that she wouldn’t do to make sure each and everyone got the chance they deserved and so

many made her proud.

Joyce and Keith’s home was a mecca of activity – always – and Joyce liked it that way. No one ever needed

an invite and the doors were never locked. Friends and neighbors could even drop off their kids and leave

them for a day or two, as long as they came back for them…at some point.

Sometimes people would show up long after everyone had gone to bed. Joyce would always get up and

put on a pot of coffee. There were also many times when family and friends needed to stay longer than a

day or two – some even stayed for years. Joyce was a caretaker and provider for more than just her own.

That’s just who she was.

Joyce was a strong woman, supported by many other strong women. Her mother Mabel, her mother-inlaw

Sara, her sister-in-law Sue, her colleagues, and most of all her many many girlfriends – too many to

mention here. She was always up for adventure and it would be a shame to leave out how much she

loved traveling with those girlfriends. She only needed a few minutes to pack a bag and was happy to

drive – but don’t expect too many bathroom breaks along the way.

While many of her friendships were decades old, she continued to make new friends in her final days.

Joyce loved and cherished all of them and as much as she gave, she received so much more in return.

Joyce’s family will forever be grateful for the joy and support her friends gave her through the years –

especially at the end when she so desperately needed it most. Thank you. All of you.

It is a difficult time to find an appropriate way to celebrate a loved one’s life. There are so many more

stories to tell and many more things to celebrate about Joyce’s life. Her family hopes you will continue to

tell her stories and keep her memory alive.

When planning this dreaded day several years ago, Joyce decided she didn’t want flowers sent to the

funeral home or people spending time cooking food and washing dishes in the church basement.

We promised her that wouldn’t happen. If you would like to celebrate Joyce’s life, you can make a

contribution to the Brown County Humane Society. Her family would like to add Hospice for Hope as they

were so helpful in making Joyce’s transition as peaceful as possible.

Joyce is survived by Mark (Janie) Day, Marcus and Allison of Russellville, Matthew (Jenifer) Day and Dalton

of Russellville and Jennifer Day of Cincinnati. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Carlos Day, who

describes Joyce as the closest person he ever had to a sister. And of course, there are her cousins and

nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children that she loved as her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, father Forrest Boothby mother, Mabel Boothby and

brother Forrest Boothby Jr.

A visitation will be held for Joyce on Monday, December 14th from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Russellville

Presbyterian Church. The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

The pandemic has made it unsafe for many. Please, if you are vulnerable or feel unsafe in attending

visitation, please stay home. Joyce would not have wanted you to take a chance with your health. Many

close family members will not be in attendance for this very reason.

