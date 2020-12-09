The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays upped their overall record to 3-1 and their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 2-1 with their 55-53 conference win at North Adams on Dec. 3.

It was a huge second half of scoring by Ripley senior Azyiah Williams that led the Lady Jays to a narrow two-point win against the Lady Green Devils, who finished last season as the SHAC Division I co-champs.

After managing only six points in the first half of play, Williams fired for 21 points in the second half to lead all scorers with 27 points.

The Lady Jays trailed 25-19 at halftime break before Williams came out to score 11 points in the third quarter. However, the Lady Green Devils outscored the Lady Jays 15-13 in the third period to hold a 40-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In need of some additional scoring, it was sophomore post player Riley Finn answering the call for the Lady Jays in the final frame.

Williams remained hot to score 10 more points in the fourth quarter. After scoring only two field goals through the first three quarters of play, Finn shot for 12 points in the fourth quarter alone to play a significant role in the Lady Jay victory.

The Lady Jays outscored the home standing Lady Green Devils 23-13 in the fourth period to escape North Adams High School with their third win of the season.

Finn ended the night with 16 points.

Together, Williams and Finn accounted for just over 78-percent of Ripley’s scoring in their Dec. 3 win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Green Devils was Delaney Harper with 20 points.

Williams suffered an injury in the Dec. 3 SHAC contest, expected to be sidelined for two weeks and hoping to make a return before the new year.

The Lady Jays are scheduled to host the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets for a league contest on Monday, Dec. 14.

Senior guard Azyiah Williams has been leading the way for the Ripley Lady Jays this season, racking up 27 points to lead all scorers in the Dec. 3 win over North Adams. Above, Williams heads down the court on a fast break during the Lady Jays' win at Georgetown.