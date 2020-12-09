A building at the scene of the former Killen Power Generating Station near Manchester in Adams County has collapsed.

Two have been transported, three are unaccounted for and two have not been contacted although one has been, according to information from officials on the scene. Rescuers have contacted one of those but have been unable to free him, officials said.

A reporter from Champion Media’s The Ledger Independent is on the scene and will have more information soon.

The reporter confirmed she has been told two people have been found but has been unable to learn their status. Rescuers have located and are communicating with one of three still missing but have not been able to reach that person yet.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, one person has been transported from the scene of a building collapse at Killen Station near Manchester, Ohio, to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

Three people remain unaccounted for and may be trapped beneath the fallen structure.

Most of the debris was already on the ground at the site of the decommissioned power plant and only one building collapsed this morning, he said.

The latest update from officials who said two people have been transported to MRMC where both are listed in stable condition. One of the missing workers has been located and is in communication with rescuers. They have not been able to free him yet.’

