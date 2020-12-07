Ruth E Hughes, 92, of Decatur, OH, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born August 22,1928 in Seaman, OH, daughter of the late Arthur and Lena Bell (Jenner) Downs. She was a homemaker. She was also a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ since1947.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Charles Hughes; son in law, Bill Lewis; brothers, Ralph and Jack Downs; sister, Phyllis Downs and grandson, Ronald W. Hughes.

Ruth is survived by sons, Ron Hughes and wife Roxanne of Hillsboro, Don Hughes and wife Brenda of Lafayette, GA; daughters, Shirley Lewis of West Union, Beverly Bloom and husband William of Bentonville; brother, Robert Downs of Winchester; 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at

11:00 AM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ or the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Please sign Ruth’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

