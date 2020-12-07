Ruby M. Berry Marshall, oldest daughter of Roy and Bertha (Foster) Berry, was born on August 1,1927 at home in Brown County, and passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at home on Marshall Rd. at the age of 93 years, 4 months and 3 days.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, Bill Marshall and her brother Stanley Berry.

Ruby is survived by son, John Marshall and wife Donna of Winchester; daughters, Judy Rau and husband Eddie of Winchester, Christine Neal and husband David of Hillsboro. She had seven grandchildren; Carissa Rau Thatcher and husband Jim, Rachel Rau Wung and husband Peter, Kurt Rau, Jessica Neal, Amanda Neal Harmon and husband Rich, Leah Neal and Sarah Neal. Twelve great grandchildren; Sarah, Jake and Emma Thatcher, Abby, Will and Clara Wung, Maci and Marley Rau, Shane and Atlantis Jordan, Brayden and Kamden Neal. She also has one brother, Chet Berry; sister, Sandra Edmisten and husband Frank; brother-in-law Philip Marshall and wife Margaret, plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She remained active in the Russellville Church of Christ, the Russellville Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary and was known for her positive attitude which made her an admired example as “the salt of the earth”. Her favorite scripture from II Timothy 1:7, “For God hath not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind” speaks well for her attitude.

Due to restrictions of Covid-19, there will be private graveside services for the family with a celebration of life at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Please sign Ruby’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}