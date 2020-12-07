New business coming to Georgetown

Waldom Electronics will expand to the village of Georgetown as the electronics and electrical components distributor finalizes the purchase of the old Stanley and Black and Decker warehouse on Hamer Road. The Georgetown Village Council and leadership welcomed the news in the November 12 council meeting.

Jason Hamman and Sabrina Burdine represent Hamman Consulting Group and work with the village as contracted consultants to help make decisions to boost economic development within the village. Hamman presented project proposals, as well as the Village of Georgetown Incentive Grant, which is a performance-based incentive program that encourages business attraction, as well as expansion and retention of existing businesses. The first recipient of this grant is Waldom Electronics.

Jim Clark, Director of Global Operations for Waldom, was also at the meeting to express his enthusiasm and share his plans for the development of the business that “sells materials that go inside electronics, like HVAC units, cars, TVs, microwaves, etc.” The company is planning to have 40 full-time employees within three years of opening its doors. Clark said that they will first look to hire pickers and packers to start in the warehouse and will also need leadership positions filled. He credited Waldom as a “good company to work for.” He referenced an employee who he hired at the company’s Rockford, IL location who initially needed a job to make ends meet, and has since been promoted three times.

“Come to Waldom for a job, and you decide if you want to make it a career,” he said.

Clark said that he knew Georgetown was a good fit for the company, and said he admired the comfort of the small town.

“I don’t like Georgetown, I love Georgetown…It’s a very welcoming community,” he said. “I feel like I’m living in a live Andy Griffith episode.”

Mayor Dale Cahall expressed his shared excitement for the business to land in Georgetown.

“We welcome Waldom here to our community, and we wish them well. Let’s go forward,” Cahall said.

During the meeting, village utilities projects were also discussed in detail. Village Electric Superintendent Jerry Cooper presented the steps necessary for acquiring approximately 60 service accounts from Duke Energy. He emphasized reliability and safety as priorities as the village takes on more electric accounts and adjusts to accommodate the additional electricity usage.

The council voted to begin the process to evaluate repairs needed for the village’s water project, which entails assessing current water lines to evaluate leaks, illegal water hookups, replace too-small pipes that are connected to fire hydrants, and perform repairs on the water towers.

The city has been quoted by engineering firm American Structurepoint to complete a full utility repair and upgrade at $609,000. The council plans to spread the cost out over the course of two years and is working to prepare a step-by-step breakdown of costs and specific timeline.

Fire Chief Joey Rockey expressed that the fire department is seeing an uptick in Covid-infected patients.

“They’re really sick,” he said.

The council will meet again on December 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Gaslight Theater. Utilities Committee will meet the same day at 5 p.m., and the Community Development Committee at 6 p.m.

