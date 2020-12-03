Wanda Harden, 79

Wanda May Harden, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Wanda was born May 28, 1941 in Newport, Kentucky the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rainey) Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John William Harden, Sr., one daughter – Mary Ann Ward and three grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by three children – Kathy Ward-Smith of Hudson, Florida, Charles Franklin Ward, Jr. of Florida and Lewis Eugene Ward of Port Richey, Florida; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and three sisters.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

