The following information was received from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 09, 2020 at approximately 6:05 AM, Bryan Simpson whose date of birth is 11/25/81 of US 62, attempted to rob the First Stop Convenient Mart located at 12031 US 62 in Winchester, Ohio. Due to the courageous acts of several citizens, it was not successful.

Justin Schwartz, of Winchester, Ohio a patron of the business, grabbed the suspect from behind when Mr. Simpson threw a register monitor at the clerk. The Suspect was removed from the store, and restrained by several other patrons. When Deputies arrived, Simpson was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Aggravated Robbery for attempting to steal items by threatening the use of a firearm. Mr. Simpson also had an outstanding Parole Violation warrant at the time of his arrest. He is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the actions of those Citizens that intervened in this incident.

