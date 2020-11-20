Mount Orab’s and Georgetown’s Christmas parades have been canceled due to rising Covid rates in Brown County.

Mount Orab Village Administrative Clerk Missy Schneider said that the decision was made after the county was declared at the “red” level on the Ohio Department of Health’s scale. “Red” on the scale indicates a “Level 3 public emergency,” which means there is very high exposure and spread. Residents in these counties are encouraged to limit activities as much as possible.

Schneider said that the village felt the need to help control the spread of the virus, which resulted in the cancellation of the parade. As far as other Christmas-related activities, the virus has put everything on hold, Schneider said.

Georgetown’s December 4-6 weekend events have also been canceled. Christmas event coordinator Barb Ashmore said that she is very disappointed with the decision.

“It’s the one thing that melts my heart is the kids getting excited for Santa,” she said.

Despite most of the weekend’s events taking place outdoors at the Brown County Fairgrounds, the decision by the Board of Health was made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I guess there is always next year,” Ashmore said.

