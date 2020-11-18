Mary Donna Barton, age 79 of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio went home to Jesus on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was a dedicated and loving mother, a PE teacher for Venice Elementary School in Venice, Florida in the 70’s and retired from home health care. Donna held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was born May 6, 1941 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Ira and Mary (Gray) Dyer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – William “Bill” Barton, III in 2002 and one brother – Charles “Charlie” Dyer.

Mrs. Barton is survived by three sons – Jeff Marcum and wife Gina of Englewood, Florida, Craig Marcum and wife Charlotte of Venice, Florida and Michael Marcum and wife Angela of Apopka, Florida; four grandchildren – Cameron, Jakob, Gabrielle and Brittany; one brother – James “Jim” Dyer and wife Birdie of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.